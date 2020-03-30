Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GOOD , STAR , ALEX , AAT , VER )

We looked at the Diversified REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Gladstone Commer (NASDAQ:GOOD ) ranks first with a gain of 11.36%; Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR ) ranks second with a gain of 7.14%; and Alexander & Bald (NYSE:ALEX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.58%.

American Assets (NYSE:AAT ) follows with a gain of 1.06% and Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.79%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vereit Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.57. Since that call, shares of Vereit Inc have fallen 40.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.