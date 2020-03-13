Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (LXU, DD, CC, HUN, EMN)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Lsb Indus Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $14.86. Du Pont (Ei) is next with a sales per share of $27.84. Chemours Co ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $35.11.
Huntsman Corp follows with a sales per share of $38.78, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $68.46.
