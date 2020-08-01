Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (DD, EMN, LXU, CC, HUN)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Du Pont (Ei) ranks lowest with a an RPE of $549,000. Following is Eastman Chemical with a an RPE of $704,000. Lsb Indus Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $711,000.
Chemours Co follows with a an RPE of $925,000, and Huntsman Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $928,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Huntsman Corp on September 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.92. Since that recommendation, shares of Huntsman Corp have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor Huntsman Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee :dd du pont (ei) Eastman Chemical lsb indus inc chemours co huntsman corp