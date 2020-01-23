Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (LXU, CC, HUN, EMN, DD)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Lsb Indus Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.25. Following is Chemours Co with a a price to sales ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.57.

Eastman Chemical follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.07, and Du Pont (Ei) rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.22.

