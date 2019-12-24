Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (LXU, CC, HUN, EMN, DD)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Lsb Indus Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.33. Chemours Co is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53. Huntsman Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.63.

Eastman Chemical follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.15, and Du Pont (Ei) rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.28.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Huntsman Corp on September 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.92. Since that recommendation, shares of Huntsman Corp have risen 15.3%. We continue to monitor Huntsman Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.