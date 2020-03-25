Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (CC, HUN, EMN, DOW, DD)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Chemours Co ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.41. Huntsman Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.24. Eastman Chemical ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.48.

Dow Chemical Co follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.99, and Du Pont (Ei) rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.92.

