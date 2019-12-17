Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (DD, DOW, EMN, HUN, CC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.15. Dow Chemical Co is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.44. Eastman Chemical ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.55.

Huntsman Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.49, and Chemours Co rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.66.

