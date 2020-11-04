Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (LXU, DD, DOW, CC, EMN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Lsb Indus Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 279.5%. Du Pont (Ei) is next with a EBITDA growth of 190.0%. Dow Chemical Co ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 145.7%.

Chemours Co follows with a EBITDA growth of 30.2%, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 14.3%.

