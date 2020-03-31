Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (WFC, USB, C, BAC, JPM)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest sales growth.
Wells Fargo & Co ranks lowest with a sales growth of 378.5%. Us Bancorp is next with a sales growth of 550.5%. Citigroup Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 677.3%.
Bank Of America follows with a sales growth of 704.9%, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 797.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wells Fargo & Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.00. Since that call, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have fallen 39.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest sales growth wells fargo & co us bancorp citigroup inc Bank of america JPMorgan Chase