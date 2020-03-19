Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (C, WFC, BAC, JPM, USB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Wells Fargo & Co with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Us Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

