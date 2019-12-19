Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (C, BAC, WFC, JPM, USB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Bank Of America with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Wells Fargo & Co ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Us Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

