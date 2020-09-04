Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (JPM, BAC, C, USB, WFC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest sales growth.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a sales growth of 797.5%. Bank Of America is next with a sales growth of 704.9%. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 677.3%.

Us Bancorp follows with a sales growth of 550.5%, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 378.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wells Fargo & Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.00. Since that call, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have fallen 42.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.