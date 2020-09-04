MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (JPM, BAC, C, USB, WFC)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:14am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest sales growth.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a sales growth of 797.5%. Bank Of America is next with a sales growth of 704.9%. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 677.3%.

Us Bancorp follows with a sales growth of 550.5%, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 378.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wells Fargo & Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.00. Since that call, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have fallen 42.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

