Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (JPM, BAC, C, USB, WFC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest sales growth.
Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a sales growth of 797.5%. Bank Of America is next with a sales growth of 704.9%. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 677.3%.
Us Bancorp follows with a sales growth of 550.5%, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 378.5%.
