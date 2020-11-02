MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (JPM, BAC, C, USB, WFC)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:14am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest sales growth.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a sales growth of 797.5%. Bank Of America is next with a sales growth of 704.9%. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 677.3%.

Us Bancorp follows with a sales growth of 550.5%, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 378.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Bancorp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.30. Since that call, shares of Us Bancorp have fallen 6.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

