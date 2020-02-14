Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (USB, WFC, JPM, BAC, C)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Us Bancorp ranks highest with a ROE of 1,427.6%. Wells Fargo & Co is next with a ROE of 1,131.1%. Jpmorgan Chase ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,079.7%.
Bank Of America follows with a ROE of 767.8%, and Citigroup Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -382.2%.
