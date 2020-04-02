Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (BAC, C, WFC, JPM, USB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Bank Of America ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 14.5%. Citigroup Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 14.5%. Wells Fargo & Co ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 13.2%.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a future earnings growth of 9.3%, and Us Bancorp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 7.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Bank Of America. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Bank Of America in search of a potential trend change.