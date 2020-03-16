Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (JPM, USB, BAC, C, WFC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.60. Us Bancorp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.50. Bank Of America ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.32.

Citigroup Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.91, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.05.

