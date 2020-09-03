Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (WFC, C, BAC, USB, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.2%. Citigroup Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 10.5%. Bank Of America ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.9%.

Us Bancorp follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.5%, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 8.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Bank Of America. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Bank Of America in search of a potential trend change.