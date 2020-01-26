Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (WFC, C, USB, BAC, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 8.1%. Following is Citigroup Inc with a an earnings yield of 6.7%. Us Bancorp ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.6%.

Bank Of America follows with a an earnings yield of 6.3%, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Bancorp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.30. Since that call, shares of Us Bancorp have fallen 7.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.