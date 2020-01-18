Top 5 Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CORE, WEYS, LKQ, GPC, POOL)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Core-Mark Holdin ranks lowest with a ROE of 562.1%. Following is Weyco Group with a ROE of 856.7%. Lkq Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,373.8%.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a ROE of 1,881.9%, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 8,495.9%.

