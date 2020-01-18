Top 5 Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (CORE, LKQ, WEYS, POOL, GPC)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Core-Mark Holdin ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.98. Following is Lkq Corp with a FCF per share of $1.10. Weyco Group ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $3.12.
Pool Corp follows with a FCF per share of $3.33, and Genuine Parts Co rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $4.47.
