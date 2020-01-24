Top 5 Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (POOL, CORE, GPC, LKQ, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Pool Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Core-Mark Holdin is next with a an earnings yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts Co ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.7%.

Lkq Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 5.0%, and Weyco Group rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lkq Corp on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Lkq Corp have risen 24.8%. We continue to monitor Lkq Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.