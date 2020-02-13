Top 5 Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (POOL, CORE, GPC, LKQ, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 50.68. Following is Core-Mark Holdin with a a P/E ratio of 30.76. Genuine Parts Co ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 20.30.

Lkq Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.52, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 15.49.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pool Corp and will alert subscribers who have POOL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.