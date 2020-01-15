Top 5 Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (JCP, M, JWN, KSS, DDS)
Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $40.18. Macy'S Inc is next with a sales per share of $84.09. Nordstrom Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $92.80.
Kohls Corp follows with a sales per share of $114.44, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $244.80.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of J.C. Penney Co on August 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $0.77. Since that recommendation, shares of J.C. Penney Co have risen 10.3%. We continue to monitor J.C. Penney Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest sales per share j.c. penney co :m macy's inc nordstrom inc :kss kohls corp :dds dillards inc-a