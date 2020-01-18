MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (JCP, DDS, KSS, M, JWN)

Sat, 01/18/2020
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a ROE of -848.9%. Following is Dillards Inc-A with a ROE of 984.3%. Kohls Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,620.3%.

Macy'S Inc follows with a ROE of 3,171.6%, and Nordstrom Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 4,742.8%.

