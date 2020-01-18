Top 5 Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (JCP, DDS, KSS, M, JWN)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a ROE of -848.9%. Following is Dillards Inc-A with a ROE of 984.3%. Kohls Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,620.3%.

Macy'S Inc follows with a ROE of 3,171.6%, and Nordstrom Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 4,742.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nordstrom Inc and will alert subscribers who have JWN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.