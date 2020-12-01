Top 5 Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (DDS, M, KSS, JWN, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Dillards Inc-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -18.2%. Macy'S Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of -15.4%. Kohls Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -0.1%.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 1.9%, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 33.3%.

