Top 5 Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (KSS, JWN, M, DDS, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Kohls Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $579,000. Following is Nordstrom Inc with a an RPE of $213,000. Macy'S Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $199,000.

Dillards Inc-A follows with a an RPE of $166,000, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $128,000.

