Top 5 Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (JWN, M, KSS, DDS, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Nordstrom Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 4,742.8%. Macy'S Inc is next with a ROE of 3,171.6%. Kohls Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,620.3%.

Dillards Inc-A follows with a ROE of 984.3%, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a ROE of -848.9%.

