Top 5 Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (DDS, JWN, KSS, M, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Dillards Inc-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.40. Nordstrom Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.85. Kohls Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.38.

Macy'S Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.43, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.32.

