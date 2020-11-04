Top 5 Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (JCP, JWN, KSS, M, DDS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

J.C. Penney Co ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.3%. Following is Nordstrom Inc with a EBITDA growth of 1.9%. Kohls Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of -0.1%.

Macy'S Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of -15.4%, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -18.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for J.C. Penney Co and will alert subscribers who have JCP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.