Top 5 Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (WU, MMS, BKFS, FISV, CSGS)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Western Union ranks lowest with a sales growth of 187.0%. Following is Maximus Inc with a sales growth of 198.1%. Black Knight F-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 249.5%.

Fiserv Inc follows with a sales growth of 347.0%, and Csg Systems Intl rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 376.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Csg Systems Intl on December 18th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $52.14. Since that call, shares of Csg Systems Intl have fallen 21.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.