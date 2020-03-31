Top 5 Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (WU, MMS, BKFS, FISV, CSGS)
Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest sales growth.
Western Union ranks lowest with a sales growth of 187.0%. Following is Maximus Inc with a sales growth of 198.1%. Black Knight F-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 249.5%.
Fiserv Inc follows with a sales growth of 347.0%, and Csg Systems Intl rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 376.2%.
