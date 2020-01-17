Top 5 Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (SYKE, BKI, WU, SABR, EXLS)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Sykes Enterprise ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.0%. Black Knight Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 2.5%. Western Union ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.5%.

Sabre Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 4.1%, and Exlservice Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 4.4%.

