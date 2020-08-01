Top 5 Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (TVPT, CLGX, WU, CATM, FIS)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Travelport World ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Corelogic Inc is next with a a current ratio of 0.7. Western Union ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8.

Cardtronics Pl-A follows with a a current ratio of 0.8, and Fidelity Nationa rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fidelity Nationa on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $133.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Fidelity Nationa have risen 5.2%. We continue to monitor Fidelity Nationa for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.