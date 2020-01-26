Top 5 Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (MGI, NSR, TVPT, WU, MMS)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Moneygram Intern ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 29.5%. Following is Neustar Inc-Cl A with a an earnings yield of 10.7%. Travelport World ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 8.0%.

Western Union follows with a an earnings yield of 7.0%, and Maximus Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neustar Inc-Cl A on November 16th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.48. Since that recommendation, shares of Neustar Inc-Cl A have risen 36.9%. We continue to monitor Neustar Inc-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.