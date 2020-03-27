Top 5 Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Highest Beta (SQ, SABR, CATM, WEX, FLT)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Square Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.7. Sabre Corp is next with a a beta of 1.4. Cardtronics Pl-A ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Wex Inc follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Fleetcor Technologies Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fleetcor Technologies Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $299.34. Since that call, shares of Fleetcor Technologies Inc have fallen 29.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.