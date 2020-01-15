Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (LC, SLM, EZPW, PRAA, SC)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Lendingclub Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.84. Following is Slm Corp with a sales per share of $3.58. Ezcorp Inc-A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $14.21.

Pra Group Inc follows with a sales per share of $18.26, and Santander Consum rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $18.41.

