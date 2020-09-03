Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (EZPW, ECPG, PRAA, WRLD, RM)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $106,000. Encore Capital G is next with a an RPE of $146,000. Pra Group Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $147,000.
World Acceptance follows with a an RPE of $150,000, and Regional Managem rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $193,000.
