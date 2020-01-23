Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (EZPW, NAVI, ECPG, ENVA, RM)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.45. Navient Corp is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.76. Encore Capital G ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.77.

Enova Internatio follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.88, and Regional Managem rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.15.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Encore Capital G on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Encore Capital G have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor Encore Capital G for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.