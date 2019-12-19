Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ALLY, EZPW, NNI, GDOT, ECPG)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ally Financial I ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.06. Following is Ezcorp Inc-A with a FCF per share of $0.61. Nelnet Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.71.

Green Dot Corp-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.45, and Encore Capital G rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.68.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Encore Capital G on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Encore Capital G have risen 7.8%. We continue to monitor Encore Capital G for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.