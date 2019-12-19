Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ALLY, EZPW, NNI, GDOT, ECPG)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Ally Financial I ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.06. Following is Ezcorp Inc-A with a FCF per share of $0.61. Nelnet Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.71.
Green Dot Corp-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.45, and Encore Capital G rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.68.
