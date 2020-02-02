Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest Beta (EZPW, PRAA, AXP, GDOT, ECPG)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Pra Group Inc with a a beta of 0.9. American Express ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Green Dot Corp-A follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Encore Capital G rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ezcorp Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have EZPW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.