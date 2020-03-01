Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (COF, WRLD, CACC, ECPG, AXP)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Capital One Fina ranks highest with a sales per share of $63.24. Following is World Acceptance with a sales per share of $62.12. Credit Acceptanc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $58.82.

Encore Capital G follows with a sales per share of $47.73, and American Express rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $43.10.

