Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (COF, WRLD, CACC, ECPG, AXP)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Capital One Fina ranks highest with a sales per share of $63.24. Following is World Acceptance with a sales per share of $62.12. Credit Acceptanc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $58.82.
Encore Capital G follows with a sales per share of $47.73, and American Express rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $43.10.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of World Acceptance on November 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $104.41. Since that call, shares of World Acceptance have fallen 15.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales per share capital one fina world acceptance credit acceptanc encore capital g american express