Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (ENVA, SLM, WRLD, GDOT, EZPW)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Enova Internatio ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 72.6%. Slm Corp is next with a projected earnings growth of 60.6%. World Acceptance ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 51.3%.

Green Dot Corp-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 38.8%, and Ezcorp Inc-A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 37.1%.

