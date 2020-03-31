Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (SC, PRAA, NAVI, SYF, COF)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Santander Consum ranks highest with a EPS growth of 8,461.5%. Pra Group Inc is next with a EPS growth of 2,558.1%. Navient Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,449.3%.

Synchrony Financ follows with a EPS growth of 1,084.7%, and Capital One Fina rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 991.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Navient Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Navient Corp in search of a potential trend change.