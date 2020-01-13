Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (NAVI, NNI, SC, ECPG, RM)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Navient Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 95.47. Following is Nelnet Inc-Cl A with a a debt to asset ratio of 89.12. Santander Consum ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 79.04.
Encore Capital G follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 76.76, and Regional Managem rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 68.30.
