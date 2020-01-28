Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest Beta (WRLD, SYF, SC, SLM, CACC)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

World Acceptance ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Following is Synchrony Financ with a a beta of 1.4. Santander Consum ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Slm Corp follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Credit Acceptanc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of World Acceptance on November 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $104.41. Since that call, shares of World Acceptance have fallen 13.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.