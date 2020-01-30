Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SC , ENVA , ALLY , SLM , FCFS )

Below are the top five companies in the Consumer Finance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Santander Consum (NYSE:SC ) ranks first with a gain of 12.21%; Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA ) ranks second with a gain of 4.63%; and Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) ranks third with a gain of 1.57%.

Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM ) follows with a gain of 1.44% and Firstcash Inc (NYSE:FCFS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.07%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Santander Consum and will alert subscribers who have SC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.