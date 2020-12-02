Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LC , NAVI , SLM , ALLY , SC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Consumer Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC ) ranks first with a gain of 7.01%; Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.05%; and Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM ) ranks third with a gain of 2.84%.

Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) follows with a gain of 1.20% and Santander Consum (NYSE:SC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.64%.

