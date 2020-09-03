MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (UEIC, GRMN, HAR, GPRO, ZAGG)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Universal Elec ranks lowest with a an RPE of $225,000. Garmin Ltd is next with a an RPE of $257,000. Harman Intl ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $278,000.

Gopro Inc-Cl A follows with a an RPE of $914,000, and Zagg Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $992,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Harman Intl on November 8th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Harman Intl have risen 31.3%. We continue to monitor Harman Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

