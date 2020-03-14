Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (GPRO, UEIC, HAR, GRMN, ZAGG)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Gopro Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a ROE of -5,092.4%. Following is Universal Elec with a ROE of -408.6%. Harman Intl ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,450.8%.
Garmin Ltd follows with a ROE of 1,527.7%, and Zagg Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,281.7%.
