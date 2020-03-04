Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (HAR, UEIC, ZAGG, GRMN, GPRO)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Harman Intl ranks highest with a sales per share of $101.23. Universal Elec is next with a sales per share of $49.02. Zagg Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $19.22.

Garmin Ltd follows with a sales per share of $16.82, and Gopro Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $8.51.

