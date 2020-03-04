Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (HAR, UEIC, ZAGG, GRMN, GPRO)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Harman Intl ranks highest with a sales per share of $101.23. Universal Elec is next with a sales per share of $49.02. Zagg Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $19.22.
Garmin Ltd follows with a sales per share of $16.82, and Gopro Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $8.51.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gopro Inc-Cl A on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.67. Since that call, shares of Gopro Inc-Cl A have fallen 32.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales per share :har harman intl universal elec zagg inc garmin ltd gopro inc-cl a