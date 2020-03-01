Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (HAR, UEIC, ZAGG, GRMN, GPRO)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Harman Intl ranks highest with a sales per share of $101.23. Following is Universal Elec with a sales per share of $49.02. Zagg Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $19.22.

Garmin Ltd follows with a sales per share of $16.82, and Gopro Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $8.51.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Harman Intl on November 8th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Harman Intl have risen 31.3%. We continue to monitor Harman Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.